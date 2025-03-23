AXQ Capital LP Buys 862 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

