AXQ Capital LP Acquires 1,482 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.