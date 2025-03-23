AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $75,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $8,007,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.90. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

