ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASC
ASOS Price Performance
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.