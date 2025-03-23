ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

