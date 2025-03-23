ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.08 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 305608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASGN

ASGN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.