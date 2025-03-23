Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.76% of Artesian Resources worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3014 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

