Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.