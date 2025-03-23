ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $122,749.51. This trade represents a 26.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARR opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.77%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

