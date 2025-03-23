Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,766.17 ($22.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,885.50 ($24.34). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,817.50 ($23.47), with a volume of 2,640,067 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 ($27.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.99) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.15) to GBX 2,500 ($32.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.21).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,765.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.08. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.