Analyzing Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) & Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 70.22% -4.51% -0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Millrose Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.37 N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $51.46 million 4.42 $33.71 million $1.14 8.48

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millrose Properties.

Dividends

Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

