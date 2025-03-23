Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after acquiring an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $108,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $493.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.