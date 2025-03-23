Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $514.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $493.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.03 and a 200-day moving average of $520.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

