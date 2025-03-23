American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,371 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.67% of American Water Works worth $161,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

