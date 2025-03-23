American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading 3.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.23. 1,634,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,687,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,431,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 184,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after acquiring an additional 472,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

