American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,905,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,052,152 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.87% of F.N.B. worth $205,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

