American Century Companies Inc. Sells 53,605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $153,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

