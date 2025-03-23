American Century Companies Inc. Sells 352,523 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.69% of ON worth $238,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading increased their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

