American Century Companies Inc. Sells 147,056 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of Johnson Controls International worth $215,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

