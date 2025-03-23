American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.61% of Amdocs worth $154,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 190,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.27 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

