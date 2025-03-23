AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.59 and last traded at C$38.47, with a volume of 270484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. Also, Director Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total value of C$966,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,205 shares of company stock worth $10,996,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.