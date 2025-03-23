AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 39,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $455.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

