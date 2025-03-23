Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 24.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $6.07 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.