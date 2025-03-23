Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after buying an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,459,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. This represents a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

