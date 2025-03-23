Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 3.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,148,153 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,869,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,950,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 574,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

