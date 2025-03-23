AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,883 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 7.10% of AI Transportation Acquisition worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AITR opened at $10.95 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AITR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.