AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stake Lessened by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $353.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

