Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

