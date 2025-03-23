Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Acquires $171,666.00 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,722,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,689.21. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 62,341 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 8.9 %

ADVM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADVM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,112 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.