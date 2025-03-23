Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $131.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

