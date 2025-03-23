Adrian Joseph Daws Sells 3,785 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adrian Joseph Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Adrian Joseph Daws sold 139 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,919.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

