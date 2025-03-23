Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

ADBE stock opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

