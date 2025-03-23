ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $5,342,139.66 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.
