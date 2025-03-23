abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.14 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

