9,452 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Bought by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

BSJV stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

