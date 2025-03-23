91,489 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,455,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,871,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

