7,761 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,585,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235,173 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 710,333 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

