726,489 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.25 and a beta of 1.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,805. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 28,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $303,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,456.10. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,545 shares of company stock valued at $13,174,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.