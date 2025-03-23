692,500 Shares in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 7.78% of DT Cloud Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Performance

DT Cloud Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.