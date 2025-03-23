6,651 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

