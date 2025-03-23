5,950 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $250,458.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,385.26. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $3,103,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

