580 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,968,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

