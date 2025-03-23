5,561 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. RH accounts for about 1.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH Price Performance
RH opened at $242.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a one year low of $212.04 and a one year high of $457.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.58.
Insider Activity at RH
In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
