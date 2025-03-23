5,146 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:OCTU opened at $24.75 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (OCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral OCTU was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.