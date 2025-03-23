4,536 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

