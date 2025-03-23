4,535 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

