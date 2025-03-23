3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 51,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,468.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

