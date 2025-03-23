360 Capital Mortgage REIT (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 6th

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.88 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of A$58,800.00 ($36,981.13). 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.