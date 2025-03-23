32,026 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,044 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

