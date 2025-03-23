2,778 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Motors by 25.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in General Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 54.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

