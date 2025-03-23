242 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $960.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $959.08 and its 200-day moving average is $857.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.